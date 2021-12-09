Paying with bitcoin through WhatsApp is getting closer and closer

WhatsApp has announced the debut of a pilot program to allow users of the instant messaging application to pay with cryptocurrencies (without leaving the App).

Although it is not news that WhatsApp is testing ways to allow payments between users of its application (it has made several attempts in specific markets, such as in India and Brazil), non-currency transfers had never been considered (unless it was known). fiduciaries.

As published The Verge, the pilot program will be available for now for a limited number of WhatsApp users (both iOS and Android) in the US.

P2P transfers are carried out with the Meta digital wallet, with a stable currency (or stablecoin) whose value is tied to that of the US dollar.

There’s a new way to try the @I did not see digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 – Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

The wallet is Novi, launched by Meta a few weeks ago, and the currency used is Pax Dollars (with the acronym USDP). For now, there is no evidence that other unstable cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, ether or cardano, can be sent.

Money transfer is very simple: as easy as sending a video, document or image. Click on the clip icon, select “send money” and you can see the payment menu.

Cryptocurrency payments through WhatsApp

According to what is known so far about payments with WhatsApp, transfers will be immediate, with no limit on the frequency of payments or fees or commissions.

While there are no options in terms of cryptocurrencies, the truth is that the door is already open.

Stablecoins, unlike conventional cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, have their value linked to other assets.

For example, they follow the price of the dollar. Obviously, the value of this currency is changing, because any asset has volatility. But they don’t possess those extreme ups and downs of bitcoin and other altcoins.

Their interest has grown exponentially in the last two years because they can serve as a platform for savings and protection against inflation.