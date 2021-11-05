In social networks, a Russian teacher has gone viral for her way of working on anxiety and stress with her students.

His strategy is to ask them, as an essential part of an exam, to make a drawing, which can be a hedgehog, a cat or a dinosaur.

The results of this kind of experiment by the teacher became popular on social networks.

Today, topics have been standardized that, in previous years, did not even feature in casual conversations; Issues such as depression, stress, anxiety, among others, are more taken into account, since it has become known about the effects that they can generate, especially in children.

The dynamic times that we now live also, apparently, are having an impact on infants, and more so in these days of pandemic and of being more than a year under the effects of Covid-19, which caused great problems of depression, anxiety, and so on.

Now, historically, for children one of the moments of greatest stress has to do with when they are in a period of exams or certain types of aptitude tests.

This has to do with the fact that, in general, infants do not want to get bad grades and, faced with this, they experience a moment of significant stress that can be extremely harmful in the future.

In this way, a teacher in Russia has gone viral on social networks because, apparently, she has found an interesting way for children to cope with both stress and anxiety during their test or exam period.

For what is this? According to said teacher, who is reportedly named Anastasia, these types of activities allow children to get rid of all kinds of nervous tic while they are taking their tests.

Likewise, he considers that students tend to become more reassured with these types of dynamics after spending hours studying to get a good grade in their exams.

Through social networks, the results of this kind of experiment by the teacher became popular with some Internet users, and it was even reported that all the students who did the exercise got an extra point.

We have been reading news for weeks about how minors are severely affected by what happens on social networks, living experiences that have to do with issues such as cyberbullying and more recently the effect that sites like Instagram or even TikTok have on anxiety issues , depression, etc.

And it is that, without a doubt, these times are very complex in terms of personal performance. Although adults live at a very fast pace and they must know how to cope with moments of crisis as soon as possible, the problem becomes more complicated when it comes to children.

In general, although we are all exposed or vulnerable to experiencing moments of emotional crisis, for children, who do not have enough experience to handle situations of such magnitude, it can be even more complicated.

