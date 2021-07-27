EFE.- Russia has started trials of the combination of the first component of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the preparation produced by the British pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, as announced by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FIDR).

“The FIDR welcomes the authorization of the Russian Ministry of Health to carry out joint clinical trials in Russian territory of the combined use of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca,” the institution said today on its Telegram channel.

Phases I and II of the clinical trials of this vaccine “cocktail” are scheduled to last until March 2022.

According to the Gamaleya Center, developer of Sputnik V, a vaccine that uses different human adenoviruses as vectors in its two components, the first of which can be used as a single-dose preparation, which was given the name of Sputnik Light.

Russian scientists argue that the use of two different vectors provides a longer immunity than two-dose vaccines using the same vector.

The FIDR, which promotes and markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, indicated that Since February, clinical trials have already been carried out with the combination of Sputik Light and AstraZeneca in Argentina, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates and other countries.

“The Sputnik Light vaccine can be used in combination with other vaccines to increase their effectiveness against new strains that appear as a result of virus mutations,” the statement underlines.

