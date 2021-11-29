Rumor: This would be the duration of No Way Home

With Spider-Man: No Way Home Just a few weeks away, more and more information about this tape has started to emerge. In this way, a new report has revealed the possible duration of this film, positioning itself as the fourth longest Marvel feature film.

According to the user known as bigscreenleaks, Spider-Man: No Way Home it would last two hours and 28 minutes. Ahead there are only Avengers: Endgame with three hours and two minutes, Eternals with two hours and 37 minutes, and Avengers: Infinity War with two hours and 29 minutes.

Just got word that #SpiderManNoWayHome‘s final runtime will be 02:28:01. pic.twitter.com/y22wA1V3Z2 – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 27, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the large scale this movie tries to encompass. No way home not only does it represent the possible ending of Spider-Man in the MCURather, this time would be the perfect time to introduce ourselves to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again as the arachnids we remember.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 15, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the new poster of the film in the same way, here we tell you what is the role of JJ Jameson in the film.

Via: bigscreenleaks