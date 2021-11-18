

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (EFEF), Luis Rubiales, defended the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, and also advocated a “unique candidacy” in Europe for the 2030 World Cup, to which Spain and Portugal aspire.

At the ‘Sport Experience Factory’ conference in A Coruña, Rubiales, who connected with the Palexco auditorium electronically, said that “The ideal” for the 2030 World Cup would be “a single candidacy from Europe” and he trusted the “chances of winning”.

“There is no challenge for a country like organizing a World Cup,” said the federative president in an intervention in which he valued Luis Enrique, but focusing on “professional analysis.”

Of the coach and his coaching staff, he said that he is “very happy” and also valued the “tremendous future” that the players he is counting on have.

“We have a promising future, but with our feet on the ground, because football is day to day, it has no memory, it is a steamroller“he explained.

Regarding the pandemic, he indicated that sport and football were “very affected”, but he was left with the resurgence, which, in his opinion, was marked by the “financing and help lines” that the Federation promoted to ” the most modest football “.

“Looking back and seeing the management, which Filomena also appeared, the competitions could be concluded and we are satisfied with how we were able to act. It was predicted that dozens of clubs would disappear and the good work of clubs and aid prevented it, “he said.

“We have learned that management cannot always be orderly because there are surprises and we must have the humility of knowing that there may be circumstances that make everything change. Above all, we have to generate some type of contingency fund to get ahead in the following years in case of adverse circumstances, “he said.

Rubiales assured that football, in general, “is in good health”, although there are isolated cases, as from Extremadura, “let’s see if it can be solved”.

The president of the Federation set himself as future challenges to be “leaders in digitization within the federated world and in modernization and transparency”, although in this last aspect he considered that they have already “achieved” it.

In addition, he specified that in income from sponsors they have gone from “generate 29 million euros of income to be budgeted 90” and said that, overall, the Federation will budget “next month more than 400 million.”