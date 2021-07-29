A new (and crazy) theory suggests that Iceland could be the tip of an ancient sunken continent under the North Atlantic Ocean about 10 million years ago. In addition, the extension of the continent would be similar to that of the state of Texas. But what is this idea based on? Can it have some kind of implication for the island that is a continent?

Most geologists don’t think of Iceland as an ancient sunken continent. But a few do think so and their theories could agree with the “geological characteristics of the ocean floor as the reason why the earth’s crust under Iceland is much thicker than it should be”, as explained from Live Science.

But the implications they go far beyond what may appear at first. And is that if Iceland is a continent, or not, it can also have consequences on fuel ownership that may be under the seabed. Because international law indicates that it belongs to the country that can demonstrate that its continental crust extends there.

Iceland, a new continent?

The new theory has explained in a chapter of the new book In the Footsteps of Warren B. Hamilton: New Ideas in Earth Science (Geological Society of America, 2021) that describes the new theory.

“The region that has continental material underneath, stretched from Greenland to Scandinavia,” he said. Gillian foulger, geologist and lead author of the chapter Icelandia of the book in which the new theory is discussed. “A part in the west and the east has now sunk below the surface of the water; but it is still higher than it should be. If the sea level dropped 600 meters, we would see much more land above the surface of the ocean “, adds the emeritus professor of geophysics at the University of Durham in the United Kingdom.

Pangea

But When and how was this continent formed? Current theories of geologists state that the North Atlantic was formed when Pangea broke up 200 million years ago. And Iceland appeared about 60 million years ago on a volcanic plume. But Foulger’s team has quite a different theory about how Iceland was formed, and therefore why it is a different continent. For them, when Pangea broke down, the “areas to the west and east [de Islandia] they remained connected to what is now Greenland and Scandinavia, “they say.

That is, the separation of the single continent it was not clean and there was a connection over the water about 300 meters wide. But about 10 million years ago the sea level rose and covered

“People have the very simplistic idea that a tectonic plate is like a dinner plate: it just splits in two and pulls apart,” says Foulger. “But it looks more like a pizza or to a work of art made of different materials; a little fabric here and a little ceramic there, so different parts have different strengths. ”

The bark of Iceland

For Foulger’s team, other data make sense when Iceland is considered part of its own continent. For example, the fact that the rocks of the earth’s crust under the island have a thickness of 40 kilometers. Because they should have about 8km if Iceland had been formed on a volcanic plume, they point out.

“When we considered the possibility that this thick crust is continental, all our data suddenly made sense,” says Foulger in a statement. “This immediately led us to realize that the continental region was much larger than Iceland itself: there is a hidden continent right there under the sea“.

We cannot assure you that under Iceland there is an ancient sunken continent; but it is interesting to investigate more about it and better understand how the island was formed. Nevertheless, there is most likely no continent sunk 10,000 years ago, according to other geologists. Although we will probably hear about this crazy theory again, since there is a lot of interest in the fuel in the area.