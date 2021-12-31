A control judge kept Rosario Robles Berlanga, former secretary of Social Development (Sedesol) in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, in justified preventive detention, since the risk of flight persists due to having economic resources to make trips like the one made to Costa Rica before being imprisoned at the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration.

“The determinations of the Amparo Judge do not specify that the preventive detention must be annulled or that any particular diligence must be carried out,” said Ganther Alejandro Villar Ceballos, judge of the Criminal Justice Center of Mexico City based in the South Prison, to start the hearing held with the former secretary of Urban and Territorial Development, her defense and the representatives of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The judge said that the arguments presented by Rosario Robles’s lawyers about the illnesses and state of health are not sufficient to estimate that he should leave the Santa Martha Acatitla prison.

Robles Berlanga is accused of his alleged responsibility in the diversion of more than 5,000 million pesos destined to social programs during the government of former president Enrique Peña Nieto, a case known as the Master Scam.

The control judge added that home detention is not appropriate in terms of age or illness, which reduces their functional activities, because their internment is incompatible.

The ailments have been treated by the prison authorities, added Villar Ceballos.

“At all times, your right is expedited so that if your health is not taken care of by the prison authorities, you can present your request to the competent Execution Judge.

During the hearing, they explained that Rosario Robles Berlanga was in Costa Rica, when she said that she does not have resources.

They specified that the mention of noting that he only had one address, when in fact he had others, as well as the analysis of the possible penalty to impose.

For the fourth time in a row Rosario Robles was denied house arrest.

