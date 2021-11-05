The influencer does not plan to return to This is War. (Photo: Instagram)

After being removed from This is War, the model Rosángela Espinoza He surprised everyone by appearing on the Telemundo facilities. Did you get a new job?

The ‘Selfie Girl’ is in the United States enjoying a well-deserved vacation. And while it is true, he does not hesitate to share with his followers all the places he has been visiting, this time he was surprised by publishing some photos of himself at the Telemundo facilities, located in Las Vegas.

“Send your vibes”, he asked his followers as he entered the building of the TV network. After leaving her autograph for one of the columns of the media, she proudly said that “The one to follows her, get her”. The selfie girl visited one of the places that, apparently, she has longed to see for a long time.

Later, the ex-warrior published a post that hinted that it will be the image of Telemundo. “All success takes place outside of your comfort zone. #Telemundo #LasVegas #tv “, he detailed.

In just a few hours, Rosángela Espinoza’s post has received more than 80 thousand reactions and more than 900 comments, which congratulated the influencer for her huge leap to international screens However, this is not confirmed.

Let us remember that Rosángela Espinoza has served for several years as a participant in the Peruvian competition reality show Esto es Guerra.

WANT A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME

Rosángela Espinoza dreams big. During her trip to the United States, the model was happy to be in Los Angeles and no longer in the Pachacamac studios, where Esto es Guerra is recorded.

“I am in Hollywood and they are in Pachacamac”, he told Rodrigo González through WhatsApp along with several mocking emojis. “My stage of jumping boxes every day is over”added.

She even published a video of her walking more than happy on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she managed to place a star with her name.

“Dream big that even the sky is not the limit”he wrote in a post.

SAYS GOODBYE TO EEG FOREVER

After being eliminated from This is War and being quite relieved to leave the competition show, Rosángela Espinoza He went to the front to affirm once again that he would not return to reality.

“My pretty people, just to tell you that my ‘Reality Girl’ stage has come to an end”, was his blunt message.

Likewise, the model indicated that now that she has more free time, she will dedicate herself to pursuing her university career and continuing to grow as a businesswoman, since her desire is to no longer depend on television.

“Not many know that this year I finished my professional career. I can proudly say that I have a Marketing degree, so I will continue to specialize and in this way contribute to my company and future ”, Held.

Far from attacking the production of the program, the ‘Rous’ was grateful to them for having given her the opportunity to be part of the reality show and thus get millions of followers on social networks.

“I will always be grateful to everyone (…). Thanks to This is war for the beautiful opportunity from 2017 to 2021. La Roucha, the pretty one, the secret weapon, the Peruvian barbie, will always be in their hearts “, he sentenced.

