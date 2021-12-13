Gta online, the version multiplayer GTA 5 is preparing to receive several news in the coming days. Rockstar Games recently announced that the popular video game will receive a new story called The Contract; and also reach new music with MOTOMAMI Los Santos, a radio station presented by Rosalía and with the collaboration of Arca.

The choice of the name of the station is clearly not accidental. One of the songs that will come to GTA 5 through Gta online will be Fame, the first disc cut Motomami of Rosalía. But not all the music will be from the Spanish singer, but will cover a very interesting range. According to the game’s developers, the catalog also includes proposals from Adventure, Daddy Yankee and Mr. Fingers, as well as an exclusive song by Brad Gyal and, of course, songs from Arca, among others.

In this way, Rockstar Games is betting on an interesting renewal of GTA 5, taking into account that music has historically been a key complement to the playable experience of Grand Theft Auto. It is worth clarifying, anyway, that the inclusion of MOTOMAMI Los Santos is not the only novelty in this section.

Players will also find a major update on two other radio stations from GTA 5 thanks to Gta online: Radio Los Santos Y West Coast Classics. The stations dedicated to the hip-hop genre will add new exclusive songs; the first will incorporate the hits of artists such as Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine and Mike Dean, among others, presented by Big Boy. While the second will feature a special DJ Pooh segment dedicated to Dr. Dre on “Dre Day”, with classic tracks and collaborations with legendary names in the environment, such as Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z.

The new MOTOMAMI Los Santos station, from Rosalía and Arca, and updates to Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics will be available from this Wednesday, December 15, beside The Contract, the new story of Gta online in GTA 5.

A year full of news for GTA 5

The news of Gta online during 2021 they are not limited to changes in the musical section. Recall that the online multiplayer of Grand theft auto 5 recently incorporated a virtual vaccination center against COVID-19. This measure, an initiative of Pfizer, is part of a unique campaign to encourage young people to apply the vaccine, if they have not already done so. Although the campaign was carried out from a Brazilian server, it has gained worldwide notoriety.

It is also important to note that during the current month of December not only will new functions be added to GTA 5, but also support for old platforms will disappear. Such is the case of Playstation 3 Y Xbox 360, which will no longer have access to the game from next Thursday, December 16. Also, on the same date, stat tracking through the Rockstar Games Social Club will no longer work; a decision that adds to the limitation on the availability of Shark Cards, which was adopted last September.

It is evident that Gta online still has a lot to offer, and the developers want to make that clear with The Contract and its new musical options. The online multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.