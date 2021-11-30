The second thing that I liked was that it notifies the time it was working, as well as the incidents that occur during its work cycle, such as running out of battery or having problems getting out of an obstacle. It is also possible to give it a special name in order to identify it if you have more than one iRobot product at home.

In the app it is even possible to see who put the vacuum cleaner to work, schedule cleaning reminders and choose a specific space to clean. An advantage that for a workaholic like me was highlighted, because I literally forget to clean.

It is also possible to configure the creation of maps that the application saves, which leaves you the control to share the ‘map of your home’ and know what data you allow to be shared or how often I can delete it. This detail is especially useful for those looking to have more privacy.

As with some services, when the vacuum cleaner finishes a work cycle, it asks you to evaluate its performance to see if any part was not so vacuumed or to know that the map it has in its configuration is the correct one.

Among the disadvantages that I found in the product are that you must have a flat and even space so that you can work throughout your home during a first session, in addition to that you must think about certain elements that may be in your way and hinder you. For example, before starting a cycle all cables should be out of reach and some mats make things difficult for you. However, beyond that, it is a home gadget that many will love.

Is it worth buying a Roomba i3?

If you live in an apartment and have an intense workload, I highly recommend it. Especially thinking of people who have pets, this vacuum cleaner can also be a great ally, as it delivers what it promises. What it does is that it needs a complement, because its same diameter does not allow it to vacuum in certain areas of the house and if you are an anti-broom person, I suggest you have a vacuum cleaner with a head to complete your collection.

The cost of the Roomba i3 is 19,999 and although it is currently on promotion, the value in the free time that it helps you have is an addition that more than one person will seek to pay.