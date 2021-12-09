Dec 09, 2021 at 11:04 am CET

EFE

The Houston Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets to extend their astonishing winning streak to seven in a busy 13-game NBA day in which Stephen Curry got a little closer to the all-time record for triples.

The Warriors point guard made 6 shots of three in the Warriors’ victory against the Portland Trail Blazers (104-94) so ​​he only needs 10 more to overcome the mark of triples held by Ray allen (2,973 in total).

The Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson He contributed 3 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in 17 minutes for the Warriors, who are leading the Western Conference (21-4).

Instead, the leaders of the East, the Brooklyn Nets (17-8), fell before the real sensation in the NBA of recent weeks, the Rockets (114-104).

The Houston team won only one of their first 17 games of the season, but they have won the next 7 (18-7) and have the best streak in the NBA right now.Eric Gordon (21 points) and Christian wood (12 points and 15 rebounds) defeated the Nets with a near triple-double of James harden (25 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists) and in which he did not play Kevin Durant for rest.

One of the performances in capital letters tonight gave it away Nikola Jokic, impressive with a triple-double of 39 points (17 of 23 shooting), 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Serbian led the Denver Nuggets to a victory in overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans (114-120) in which the Spanish Willy Hernangómez he had 6 points, 4 rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes.

The Argentinian Facundo Campazzo he had 9 points, a rebound, 4 assists and a steal in 22 minutes for the Nuggets.

In an Eastern duel, the Cleveland Cavaliers of a remarkable Ricky Rubio they knocked down the Chicago Bulls (115-92) with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists from the Spaniard in 23 minutes.

The Cavs once again leaned on their stupendous young talents: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan mobley.

Without leaving the East, the Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (113-104) with a surprising Caleb Martin (28 points).

Giannis Antetokounmpo He didn’t have a great night and added 15 points (4 of 13 shooting), 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

For its part, Luka doncic he was on the verge of the triple-double (26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists) in the Dallas Mavericks’ away victory over the Memphis Grizzlies (96-104).

The Spanish Santi Aldama got 2 points and 3 rebounds in 9 minutes for Memphis.

The dominican Chris duarte He was the top offensive benchmark for the Indiana Pacers in their victory over the New York Knicks (122-102).

Duarte, who is standing out among NBA rookies this season, shone with 23 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists in 30 minutes.

Also, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets (106-110), the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons in overtime (116-119), the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors (109-110), Los Angeles Clippers suffered to defeat the Boston Celtics (114-111), the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic (142-130) and the Utah Jazz dropped the Minnesota Timberwolves (104-136).

In addition to Duarte, tonight two other players of Dominican origin also stood out: Karl-Anthony Towns with the Wolves (22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) and Al horford in the Celtics (11 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists).

Instead, the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez and Serge Ibaka they were left without playing with the Celtics and Clippers, respectively.

Finally, the Brazilian Raul Neto He performed well with 10 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists in 24 minutes with the Wizards.

EAST CONFERENCE:

1.- Brooklyn Nets (17-8).

2.- Chicago Bulls (17-9).

3.- Milwaukee Bucks (16-10).

4.- Miami Heat (15-11).

5.- Washington Wizards (15-11).

6.- Philadelphia 76ers (14-11).

7.- Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12).

8.- Atlanta Hawks (13-12).

9.- Charlotte Hornets (14-13).

10.- Boston Celtics (13-13).

11.- New York Knicks (12-13).

12.- Toronto Raptors (11-14).

13.- Indiana Pacers (11-16).

14.- Orlando Magic (5-21).

15.- Detroit Pistons (4-20).

WEST CONFERENCE:

1.- Golden State Warriors (21-4).

2.- Phoenix Suns (20-4).

3.- Utah Jazz (17-7).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (14-11).

5.- Los Angeles Clippers (14-12).

6.- Los Angeles Lakers (13-12).

7.- Dallas Mavericks (12-12).

8.- Denver Nuggets (12-12).

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14).

10.- Sacramento Kings (11-14).

11.- Portland Trail Blazers (11-15).

12.- San Antonio Spurs (8-15).

13.- Houston Rockets (8-16).

14.- Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16).

15.- New Orleans Pelicans (7-20).