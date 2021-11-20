How is the story going?

Through this struggle, you discover the individual stories of each of the members of different nationalities of the special battalion, which seems very distant from each other, but as you progress, you note how much they have in common. With long cinematics and with a lot of detail of light, movement and aesthetics, Vanguard tells you complex stories of the end of the war and how the characters get involved in this long-standing war conflict.

Each of these characters has special abilities depending on their rank, their history and their context, from giving instructions to your battalion, climbing walls or knowing where the grenades will fall. Which add interesting qualities to the traditional form of the game.

This title also incorporates multiplayer models, ranging from points for losses, capture the flag, among others. That maintains the formats of other installments, which the players of the saga value, only taking you to another era. However, one of the features that brings an interesting difference is the zombie format, which connects with the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold: War Zombies, which gives this narrative of what would have happened if WWII had had zombies.

Vanguard, being developed with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare graphics engine, which delivers superior graphics to past games and technically takes a step forward. With very realistic building destructions that envelop you in the action. Audio is one of the successes, that when played with headphones, generates the tension and the atmosphere of being in a hostile environment.

However, Vaguard falters at certain points. In the campaign, although the resource of revisiting past war stories and reviving heroes seems interesting, it can feel repetitive when traveling to an era that we have seen in multiple ways, not only in video games, but also in movies, series and books; especially after having more modern formats in Modern Warfare or even compared to its direct competitor in Battlefield 2042. In addition, these closed worlds and with very designed routes in the following of history, make it feel rigid, particularly at a time where the games open world have gained a lot of ground.

In multiplayer, many will appreciate a new anti cheat software – the same as the one included in Warzone – and that the hill mode competition formats or the multiple maps are maintained. However, for others, they may prefer to stay in the previous installments due to their not having a format that stands out in Vanguard.

Call of Duty has been able to take advantage of shooters and war formats, not for nothing is it one of the titles with the most active monthly players, the most hours of streaming and followers on Twitch. It remains to be questioned how much more they can rediscover this type of game, how many deliveries it will give and how it can continue to attract fans. Without a doubt, the biggest challenge facing him, not only Vanguard but the entire franchise, is looking for alternatives to a format that seems repetitive.