One of the series with which Netflix intends to close the year with a flourish is, without a doubt, The Money Heist. After several years being the maximum reference of foreign productions in said service, it will finally say goodbye with the second wave of final episodes. Although the platform maintains a strategy of secrecy about the narrative, today it broke the ice revealing the titles of the last chapters:

“Escape Valves” (Episode 6)

“Excited Science” (Episode 7)

“The Elegance Theory” (Episode 8)

“What is talked about in bed” (Episode 9)

“A family tradition” (Episode 10)

While the titles don’t anticipate much about what to expect from each episode, the accompanying images are somewhat more revealing. It is evidently that the protagonists of The Money Heist, led by The Professor, their last cards are being played to get rid of the most complicated situation they have ever experienced. However, law enforcement agencies will not sit idly by.

From the image of “The Theory of Elegance” we can intuit that the gang of thieves will have at least one moment of celebration and happiness. However, the last one, that of “A family tradition”, shows Denver sitting across from Colonel Luis Tamayo, who in recent seasons has taken on the role of “villain” of The Money Heist. After so much chaos, would you prefer to reach an agreement? The reality is that any theory that arises at this point is mere speculation.

The second part of the final season It will premiere on December 3 exclusively on Netflix. I mean, we’re just over a week away from saying goodbye to The Money Heist. The cast is made up of Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) and Fernando Cayo (Luis Tamayo).