Real Madrid overcome the positives of Laso and Heurtel with a lackluster victory

Dec 14, 2021 at 11:22 pm CET

EFE

The Real Madrid was imposed on Sunrise Berlin 87-64 in a choral victory that was catalyzed by Rudy fernandez, for his good work both in attack and defense, and that, although he did not have the brilliance of other occasions, he counts as any other.

RMA ALB Index hide 1 Real Madrid, 87 2 Alba Berlin, 64 3 Referees 4 Incidents Real Madrid, 87 (19 + 24 + 17 + 27): Wiliams-Goss (9), Causeur (3), Randolph (13), Hanga (9) and Tavares (17) -starting team-, Núñez (5), Rudy (14) , Vukcevic, Poirier (4), Llull (6), Ndiaye (2) and Taylor (5). Alba Berlin, 64 (16 + 10 + 20 + 18): Eriksson (4), Olinde (10), Thiemann (11), Blatt (7) and Lammers (6) -starting team-, Lo (8), Da Silva (2), Smith, Delow (6), Mattisseck (2), Schneider (6) and Zoosman (2). Referees Mehdi Difallah (FRA), Seffi Shemmesh (ISR) and Ioannis Foufis (GRE). Without eliminated. Incidents Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of the Euroleague played at the Palacio de Deportes (WiZink Center) in Madrid before 5,010 spectators.

With the bad news at the last minute of the absence of Pablo Laso and Thomas Heurtel due to two positives in COVID-19, a rival with little glamor, little public and less atmosphere in the stands, nothing invited an electric start. And, indeed, the Real Madrid It started with low energy, as if disconnected.

Just the domain of Walter Tavares under the hoops could be saved in a few minutes in which the Sunrise Berlin he dominated the scoreboard thanks to his greater success in the outside shots. The output of Maodo It and his two triples, despite the good defense of Jeff Taylor, they sowed some doubt in the local team, which, little by little, was acquiring cruising speed in its game, until finishing the first quarter with 19-16.

It was in the second act with the leadership of Sergio Llull first and foremost of Rudy Fernandez (2 triples without failure and the usual energy and efficiency in defense), later, when the Real Madrid from Chus Matthew put land in the middle on the scoreboard.

The absence of Luke Sikma in the Berliners, together with their inferiority in the rebound, was undermining the energy that the Spanish coach of the Sunrise Berlin, Israel GonzalezHe wanted to impress the party, knowing the difficulties his team was going to have.

A basket on his back and at the limit of the possession of Juan Nunez He enlivened the fans, who watched as his team went to the locker room with a considerable advantage, 43-26. A triple of Anthony Randolph on the first play of the third quarter, which had been denied in the first half, he raised the lead to 20 points, 46-26. And he left the party morally sentenced.

Without the pressure of a tight scoreboard and taking into account, in addition, that it was the third game of the Real Madrid in five days and that on Thursday he has to play in Milan and on Sunday in Murcia before him UCAM, Real Madrid players rationalized the effort, while Matthew he distributed minutes so as not to overload his players.

The Alba came up to 60-46 (min. 28.45), a result with which the third act ended and that could open a small loophole in the face of victory.

But with Rudy again at the controls of the team, the Real Madrid drove away any possible ghosts and signed a victory without brilliance, but as important as any other, in which Anthony Randolph he began to return for his charters with 13 points. The Sunrise Berlin still without winning Real Madrid and there are already 11 attempts.