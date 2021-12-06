

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s pressure and off-the-ball work in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

“His job without the ball, chapeau,” Rangnick told ‘Sky Sports’ after the game in which Cristiano was a starter despite rumors that placed him as a possible problem for the German when pressing.

The set of the ‘Red Devils’ achieved this Sunday the first triumph of the Rangnick era by 1-0, thanks to a goal from Fred against Palace.

“The most important thing today has been to keep a clean sheet. That is where we have to improve. Leave the door to zero more times. Today we have always sought to squeeze, to always have the ball far from our area,” said the German .

“It is easier to improve when you are winning. We have to keep a clean sheet more times and create better opportunities up front. Overall I am quite happy with our performance today. “