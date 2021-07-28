Hurricane – Colon

Huracán and Colón de Santa Fe tied 1-1 in Parque Patricios in the meeting that opened the third date of the Professional League. The two teams arrived beaten from the second day in which they fell in their respective matches and sought to recover immediately, although their intentions did not go beyond a pale equality in a game with a flat procedure.

El Sabalero opened the scoring with a defensive error by Huracán where a defender did not close and then goalkeeper Marcos Dias could not capture the ball and the rebound was left to Wilson Morelo.

Then Hurricane tried to get the tie, but could not enter the Santa Fe team, who even had another chance to expand after a good play by Morelo whose shot hit the post.

Although in the epilogue of the first half, the referee sanctioned a penalty after a shot by Santiago Hezze that hits the elbow of Gonzalo Piovi, who had his arm stuck in the body. The maximum penalty was capitalized Jhonattan Candia.

In the second half they both tried to get ahead, but there were no concrete plays from both sides to be able to unlevel.

There was another play that sparked controversy due to an unsanctioned penalty for Colón for a previous advanced position by Facundo Farías. Later the striker himself finished off from outside the area and the ball was in the hands of Marcos Díaz.

The match was very fought without little depth in the areas and when both were able to have more chances and concretize it was due to a mistake by their rival and the arbitration failure that harmed the Santa Fe team with the penalty against.

Formations

Hurricane: Marcos Diaz; Raúl Lozano, Jonathan Galván, Lucas Merolla, Leandro Grimi; Santiago Hezze, Fabián Henríquez, Franco Cristaldo; Jhonatan Candia, Enrique Triverio and Nicolás Silva. DT: Frank Darío Kudelka.

Colon: Leonardo Burian; Facundo Garcés, Rafael Delgado; Facundo Mura, Yéiler Góez, Federico Lértora, Alexis Castro, Gonzalo Piovi; Christian Bernardi, Facundo Farías and Wilson Morelo. DT: Eduardo Domínguez.

Stadium: Tomás Adolfo Ducó.

Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo.

TV: Public TV, ESPN and Fox Sports Premium.

Aldosivi – Racing

Racing defeats Aldosivi 1-0 on their visit to Mar del Plata in a match where everything happened. The team led by Juan Antonio Pizzi wants his first win in the Professional League where it comes from two draws at zero, against Vélez and Gimnasia. While the cast in charge of Fernando Gago It started with a home defeat (0-2 with Patronato), but beat Platense 1-0 in Vicente López.

At the José María Minella Stadium, the first half hour saw a very frictionless game where it was difficult for both of them to reach the opposite area. Although the two teams also mitigate the poor state of the playing field.

But the local began to be more than its rival. At 35 minutes there was a controversy where after an attempted shot by the Tiburon striker, Martín Cauteruccio, the ball hit Leonardo Sigali’s arm, but the referee Pablo Echevarría did not sanction the penalty from the twelve steps. The play deserved to have been collected since it was not a natural hand, therefore, it was a penalty.

Then Gabriel Arias showed off by clearing a shot from outside the area and it was another sign that the Mar del Plata team got into the visiting field.

It was only at the end of the initial 45 minutes that there was an occasion for the Academy, with a shot where it left off Juan Jose Cáceres and whose shot was deflected by a local defender, but the judge did not give the corner kick and ended the first half.

The start of the complement was intense with arrivals in both areas and at 4 minutes there was a goal disallowed by Juan José Cáceres for an advanced position.

A minute later Mauricio Martinez he fouled in the area Emanuel Iniguez and the judge this time marked criminal, that It was executed by Federico Andrada, but was saved by Arias, the ball hit the right post and Leandro Maciel captured the rebound, but Cáceres sent it to the corner kick.

Then there was a play where Aldosivi could not specify and Racing scored a counter in which his rival was badly stopped. The ball reached forward Javier Correa, who put those led by Pizzi ahead.

Racing cut a goal drought at the national level that lasted five games: three in the Professional League Cup against Vélez (0-0), Boca (0-0) and the final against Colón (0-3). And two in this tournament: against Vélez (0-0) and Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata (0-0).

Formations

Aldosivi: José Devecchi; Emanuel Iñiguez, Fabricio Coloccini, Emiliano Insúa, Emanuel Insúa; Leandro Maciel, Francisco Cerro, Gastón Lodico; Federico Andrada, Malcom Braida and Martín Cauteruccio. DT: Fernando Gago.

Racing: Gabriel Arias; Juan José Cáceres, Leonardo Sigali, Nery Domínguez, Eugenio Mena; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno; Enzo Copetti, Licha López, Tomás Chancalay; Javier Correa. DT: Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Stadium: José María Minella (Mar del Plata).

Referee: Pablo Echevarría.

TV: TNT Sports.

