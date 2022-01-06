Making the traditional roscón de Reyes has its job and requires time that is not always available. We propose a very simple recipe, a variant of the classic bun, which solves the ballot in an original way. East puff pastry roscón, truffle and candied orange It is our alternative to enjoy Christmas traditions without messing up.

The filling can be adapted to taste, but the truffle-candied orange combination It is from another planet, so we recommend that you do it as is. This puff pastry roscón is very sweet and more suitable to serve as a dessert than for breakfast or a snack, but the moment to enjoy it is up to you. Do not miss the video recipe (below), you will see how easy and fast it is prepared.

Cut a circle inside each of the puff pastry sheets and remove. We will obtain two rings of dough that we place on two baking trays lined with greaseproof paper. We brush one of them with a mixture of beaten egg and milk and sprinkle with ground almonds. Cook both rings separately in the oven, preheated to 190 ºC and with heat up and down, for 10-12 minutes or until golden. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely before assembling the roscón. We prepare the truffle filling by whipping the cream with electric rods. When start to take shape Add the cream cheese, the icing sugar along with the cocoa and continue beating until it is firm and peaks. We introduce in a pastry bag with a star nozzle. Read: the recipe so you don't have to choose between chocolate or cheese cake For mount the roscón Cover the base puff pastry ring (the one without the crunchy almond) with a generous layer of truffle. Cut the candied oranges in half and place them on top. Cover with the upper ring, sprinkle with a little icing sugar all over the surface and serve.

With what to accompany the puff pastry roscón, truffle and candied orange

What is the best companion for this puff pastry roscón, truffle and candied orange? For many it will be a cup of hot chocolate, for others a coffee with milk, an infusion or a simple glass of milk. Whatever you accompany it with, enjoy this sweet a lot.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the palate | Mexican Rosca de Reyes Recipe, the equivalent of the Spanish Roscón de Reyes (which is even better)

Directly to the palate | Roscón de Reyes pudding, a recipe to use to say goodbye to Christmas