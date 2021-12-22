At the gates of Christmas inevitably who more and who less is thought of gifts, whether for Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men. And, of course, those of us who love photography like to be given things related to this art. And, since (it must be admitted), photographers are a bit strange people, sometimes it is not easy to find the perfect gift for us. That is why we are going to help you with some gift ideas for photographers for less than 50 euros.

We are not talking about giving away a camera, mobile, lens or some other of the usual photography accessories (such as bags, tripods, flashes or memory cards), for that is already our Hunting Bargains on Fridays with the best offers of the moment ( besides that they tend to be more expensive things). Now we are going to recommend affordable little gifts for anyone (Even if you did not win the lottery) and that will surely enchant fans of photos and videos.

We have divided them into two types: gifts that they can be useful for photographic practice, but which are not the typical accessories that any photographer normally already has, and on the other hand things that are not directly related to the practice of taking photos or video but are used to declare to the world that we love photography.

Helpful details

As we say, a part of our recommendations are small accessories that have their utility for the photographer but maybe they are not so common. They can be things that are rarely used, that perhaps seem exclusive for professionals or, directly, accessories only for certain specific disciplines. Shall we start?

An accessory that is very interesting but that not all photographers have is a reflector, very useful element in portraiture, still lifes and other disciplines. They sell them in many sizes and shapes, but a small and foldable one like this 5-in-1 reflector costs 29.99 euros.









Another option to give a photographer can be a storage case for memory cards well protected. For example one like this that protects from dust and shock for 10.99 euros.





Another item that you will surely like as a gift is a cleaning kit, an accessory to keep our cameras and lenses pristine for very little money: only 10.37 euros for this 5-in-1 kit.





Another gift that the photographer can enchant, and at the same time can be obtained for little money, is a strap for your camera to give it a different touch. For example, a polka dot for 6.99 euros, a colorful one for 7.99 euros or a neoprene one (so that the camera weighs less) for 12.99 euros.





For those who have a little more budget, a good gift can be a light box to get started in product photography. There are many options on Amazon (of different types and sizes) but for example this 40x40x40 that includes led lights to illuminate and four colored backgrounds only costs 24.99 euros.





Finally, for those who prefer to take photos with the smartphone a good gift can be a lens set like this one that includes three (fisheye, wide angle and macro lens) and is compatible with all types of mobiles for only 19.99 euros.





Varied merchandising

We now turn to our following gift recommendations that, on this occasion, are not necessarily useful things but only serve to get chest out of our profession / hobby. Come on, what we all know as merchandising and among which, of course, there are many things for photographers.

What better for it than a photography related t-shirt? Well, at La Tostadora there are a lot of specific t-shirt designs for him or her to choose from among various colors. Of course, on Amazon they also have curious proposals such as a t-shirt that proclaims “If I can’t take my camera, I won’t go“for 19.99 euros or another with a spicy”Camera Sutra“for 16.49 euros.





Many of these designs can also be found on other products as a Hoodie for 32.49 euros.





Another typical gift from merchandising that can not be missing in the house of a photographer is a cup of breakfast with motifs alluding to his hobby. For example one for the best photographer in the world for 11.99 euros, or for the best photographer in the world also for 11.99 euros. You can also opt for a somewhat more decorative one such as blue for 12.90 euros or the typical lens-shaped one for 15.99 euros.





Another possible gift is a camera shaped piggy bank make it decorative to put on the shelf. For example, one inspired by an old camera for 16.21 euros.





Another very original option is a greeting card to mount in the form of a camera and that comes out for only 5.90 euros.





Of course you could not miss one mobile phone case that simulates a camera. In this case we have a compatible with a lot of iPhone models and that for the iPhone 12 and 13 Pro Max only costs 10.96 euros (plus 1.99 shipping costs).





Another gift that the photography fan will surely like may well be a keychain As a form of camera it only costs 12.95 euros. You also have another with light and sound for 13.30 euros and one that is a 64 GB USB keychain for 18.99 euros.





A very personal gift with which we can look very good is a camera shaped pendant. For example this one that imitates a Nikon FM2 for 24.95 euros.





Also a photographic motif bracelet. From simple rubber bracelets that imitate lens rings for 8.90 euros to a much more sophisticated “Photographer’s bracelet” in silver for 44.95 euros.





If the gift is a man, he may like to have some twins shaped like a camera for 20.99 euros or ones with the shape of the camera mode wheel for 19 euros.





If who we want to give is to the smallest of the house, a good gift idea can be a Playmobil photographer set; for example to play at being a photographer for a fashion shoot for 24.99 euros or to get into the shoes of a children’s photographer for only 9.99 euros.



