The agency led by Ricardo Sheffield Padilla reiterated that both Viva Aerobus and Volaris do not comply with the provisions established in the law, and that, on the contrary, they offer low rates when passengers renounce their right to carry luggage.

“… To sustain this false premise, they erroneously interpret the content of the fourth paragraph of section X of article 47 Bis of the Civil Aviation Law, which they incorrectly call the General Civil Aviation Law, which literally establishes the following: Article 47 Bis “.

“In the event that the passenger decides to travel without luggage, the concessionaire or permit holder may offer a preferential rate for the benefit of the passenger,” the text details.

Differences between luggage and hand luggage

Profeco assured that the fourth paragraph (the one mentioned by the airlines) refers to checked luggage, not hand luggage, which is inherent to the service provided.

“… It is based on the consideration that the passenger requires certain minimum belongings at their destination; Although it is possible that a passenger does not require checked luggage, the truth is that the possibility of transporting, at least, up to two pieces of hand luggage, is constituted as a measure that ensures that the means of air transport does not lose its reason of being”.

“Thus, as it is a minimum and necessary element for passengers to travel, it cannot be subject to negotiation or waiver of rights, falsely claiming that it receives an alleged economic benefit by paying a more basic fare,” the text concludes.