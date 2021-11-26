Price, specs and features of the Vivo Y21S

vivo continues to increase its catalog of cheap mobiles with the launch of this Y21s, a low-mid-range powered by a MediaTek It has a very interesting design and is a good offer for those who want to play with their mobile without paying a high price.

It is a smartphone very close to the young audience. It has a three-camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera and practical smart camera functions to help clients capture the perfect shot in virtually any situation. For this reason, both the rear and front sensors can boast of time-lapse effects and the option of slow motion at 120 fps.

But what else does the firm’s phone offer?

Phone Features

All of the hardware we’re going to go over next is housed within a sleek 8mm thick casing that feels nice in the hand. This is helped by its dimensions of 164.26 × 76.08 and a weight of 182, quite low for a smartphone with these screen dimensions.

Moving the fingerprint sensor on the sideOne of the peculiarities of the device is to adopt a notch in the shape of a drop of water on the front, not very modern, it must be said, and a camera box module covered with a very elegant metal perimeter.

We do not forget that its design has been developed using a frosted-style embossed anti-reflective texture to which is added a layer of liquid crystal that adds smoothness and prevents grease from fingerprints.

Screen

Here the panel shows that it has been one of the components to be cut to get to the stores at a lower price. It’s a fairly straightforward 6.51-inch screen, with HD + resolution 1600 x 720 which leaves us with a density of 270 dpi.

Being a panel with LCD technology we are going to enjoy better viewing angles than in other mobiles but it is true that the reproduction of color and, above all, of blacks, will leave much to be desired. At least the energy consumption is not outrageous.

Performance

As we have already advanced, the culprit that everything works well on the phone is a Helio G80 manufactured under a 12nm format with an 8-core structure divided into two ARM Cortex A75 at 2 GHz, and six ARM Cortex A55 at 1.8 GHz. It is not a very premium format so do not expect great results in the banks of tests.

Of course, we must bear in mind that it is accompanied by an ARM Mali G52 MCM GPU and up to 4GB of RAM designed so that running several apps at the same time is not a big problem. But if you want to play the most famous Android titles, this may not be your perfect mobile. An interesting Plus is that the mobile has the possibility of using up to an extra 1 GB of idle storage space as extended RAM so that the switch between applications is even more fluid.

Also, with a storage of 128 GB that, if for some reason it seems scarce or insufficient, it can be expanded using microSD cards. We do not forget its dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, its USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0 and the simple useful NFC to be able to pay with your mobile without needing anything more than your bank’s app and Google Pay.

Camera

In front of the photographic section is a 50 MP main sensor which, according to the brand, redefines high definition photography. Capture life’s best moments effortlessly and achieve flawless clarity, both when zooming and cropping. It is followed by a bokeh sensor that helps create artistic depth and quality for the portraits we take with the mobile.

Third, we have a SuperMacro lens that allows us to capture details where others cannot, such as the wings of a butterfly or the edge of a coin. You can get closer to a distance of up to 4 cm.

In these sensors we can make use of the Super night mode which combines the technology of super reduction of digital noise of RAW data in several frames in one to offer a greater clarity in our photos.

Moving to the front of the smartphone we have an 8 MP front camera with the firm’s own Facial Beauty algorithm that gives us the opportunity to generate impressive selfies, regardless of the lighting level. Here the Multi-style Portrait functionality stands out, which has a selection of styles that adapt to your mood or your clothes. Add Facial Beauty and bokeh to easily add a glamorous, natural touch to your selfies.

Regarding the front camera, located in the notch of the screen, we have a 16 MP sensor With f / 2.0 it can also record 1080p video and take advantage of the aforementioned AI technology to make our selfies look as high-quality as possible.

Battery

So you never have to worry about battery life, the vivo Y21s brings together three essential elements. The first is a 5000 mAh battery, the second is 18 W fast charging, and third is the VEG technology (vivo Energy Guardian) that works in efficient energy management so that the degradation of the cell is much less.

For and against

The good

The camera It may not stand out for its sensors, but the technology behind each of them has been designed by and to offer the highest quality in each of the notes, whether day, night, or take photos with the main sensor. or the selfie camera, loaded with creative modes.

A characteristic of this type of mobile is its huge battery of 5,000 mAh It also has fast charging and that special mode of protection to extend its life.

The bad

The Helio G80 processor offers a somewhat lower performance than other competing mobiles that bet on Qualcomm although it is appreciated that the mobile has RAM expansion technology.

We are glad to see that the mobile has Android 11 but FunTouch OS is still a layer of customization somewhat behind the bets of other manufacturers.

How much?

The vivo Y21s can now be purchased in Spain for less than 200 euros. In our country it has a recommended selling price of 199 euros and you can buy it in two shades of blue, very light and another almost black.