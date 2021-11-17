We heard about him in mid-September and now the Huawei Watch Fit New arrives in Spain. A new connected smartwatch from which we already know its availability in the market and the price with which we can find it in the different commercial establishments and online stores.

The Huawei Watch Fit New comes to replace the Huawei Watch Fit that we already knew and that was released last year. With an almost traced hardware, it comes with improvements in the software and with a new range of colors with which to attract potential buyers.

There are no changes in the design, as the Huawei Watch Fit New continues to offer the traditional rectangular body with a metal frame in different colors that serves to house a AMOLED screen in 16: 9 format capable of offering a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels.

As usual in the brand, this model is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and it can be synchronized with the different operating systems through the HUAWEI Health application.

He focuses the news on the software that it integrates, since the hardware is identical to the previous one. Thus, it bets on the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 system, which offers continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking for the whole day.

On the other hand, it has the TruSleep 2.0 system track sleep phase, real-time heart rate and breathing quality while the user sleeps and TruRelax, which analyzes and evaluates the user’s stress levels.

In addition, it has the virtual personal trainer that it offers up to 12 workout routines dynamic with on-screen simulation of the exercises. In this sense, it offers an animated personal trainer with 97 training modes, in addition to a space dedicated to the 44 most performed exercises in 12 fitness courses.

When it comes to the battery, the Huawei Watch Fit New offers up to 10 days of battery life with what the brand calls regular use, which happens to be 7 days in intense use. This model has the Huawei SuperCharge so that with just 5 minutes of charging the user can use the device for a whole day.

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch Fit New is available in Ice Blue, Grapefruit Red, Sakura Pink and Classic Black, colors that are combined with the metal frame of the watch. The new watch is available in Spain at a price of 64.90 euros on sale instead of the 109 euros that it will cost out of sale and can be purchased through the Huawei Store and Huawei official stores.

More information | Huawei