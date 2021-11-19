Nov 19, 2021 at 12:24 CET

Sport.es

Station Porté-Puymorens the ski season will start this next November 20. The station will open the Vignole space to the public and more specifically, the track Baby La Vignole.

With this decision, what represents a symbolic opening of the season, it is intended ipromote the economic activity of the establishments of the station and the Querol Valley and at the same time, give a message of recovery to the normality that so many skiers expect after a previous year affected by the pandemic.

The opening of this space It will also make it possible to put the station offices at the service of skiers who want to withdraw or make their season passes or to attend to any information or question from ski fans.

The thickness of snow in the highest areas of the station accumulates more than 40 centimeters of snow. The forecast for the weekend indicates that the weather will be good.