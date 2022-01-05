Popcorn Time has definitively closed its doors

Piracy is one of the main enemies of streaming services. While the legal actions have been effective to some degree, this time it has been revealed that Popcorn Time, one of the most popular hacking sites, has closed its doors because of little public interest.

According to Bloomberg, Popcorn Time has closed its doors once again. Although the official site is no longer available, the original announcement was accompanied by a graph that demonstrated the decline in users over the past few years. Thus, it is clear that the closure of this page is not related to a legal problem, rather, it was the same users who ended up “killing” this platform.

Popcorn Time emerged in 2015, and immediately attracted attention by offering Netflix content in good quality, without a subscription, and without the need to download any additional files. Over the years, this site closed and reopened after various legal problems, but in recent years its traffic has decreased considerably. Although a resurgence in the future is not ruled out, the numbers of users indicate that the probabilities are very low.

On related topics, Netflix has changed the way shared accounts work. Similarly, Black widow lost about $ 600 million to piracy.

Editor’s Note:

This shows that at the end of the day it is users who have the power to stop piracy. However, with the emergence of more streaming services, Netflix is ​​no longer the only place to enjoy quality series and movies, so this also played a role in the closure of Popcorn Time.

Via: Bloomberg