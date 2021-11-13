On reddit, the list of the 25 most profitable franchises in all history was published. The first place was occupied by Pokémon, surpassing others such as Disney, Mario Bros, Star Wars, etc.. However, it was not the only anime brand on this incredible list such as AnpanMan, Dragon Ball and One Piece, among others.

The podium with the first three places, Pokémon shares it with Hello Kitty and Winnie the Pooh. This is a great surprise, since the two most privileged places are owned by Japanese companies. Right after they meet Star Wars and Mickey Mouse, followed by Soreike! Anpanman (そ れ い け! ア ン パ ン マ ン), a series of manga-type children’s books that were adapted to anime in Japan by Nippon Television and TMS Entertainment.

It is one of the most popular anime for young children in Japan alongside Pokémon. Each episode lasts approximately 24 minutes, and is divided into two episodes of twelve minutes each. The show has been on the air in Japan since 1988 and continues to this day. Although it is not very famous outside the archipelago, it ranks as high as that.

Is not surprise that the ninth place is occupied by Shonen Jump, the magazine in which some of the most popular series such as Dragon Ball are published, Naruto, One Piece, among others. In fact, his earnings exceed those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Spider-Man comics.

On the 13th. instead, we continue with another anime like Pokémon, it’s about Mobile Suit Gundam. One of the longest running franchises of mecha, giant robots that fight in space. Unlike the top rankings, this anime has a great diversity of profit streams.

In position 17 is Dragon Ball, the work of Akira Toriyama, which in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta They are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

Finally, in the 20th place, he finds One piece that has become one of the franchises most loved by the public. Through more than a thousand episodes, this is how we have learned the story of the young Monkey D. Luffy, who heard the story of Gol D. Roger and aspires to become a pirate king.

If you are interested in following closely the story Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house.

This list demonstrates the place anime and manga occupy in consumer habits globally, outperforming their Western counterparts. Only Weekly Shonen Jump is the most profitable magazine in the world.

What is Pokémon?

But, if you wonder what is this franchise that One Piece is crossovering with. Here we tell you more about Pokémon (ポ ケ モ ン), short form of Pocket Monsters (ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー Pocket Monsters), is an anime created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda and Ken Sugimori, which tells the story of Ash Ketchum, a young Pokémon trainer from Pallet Town who begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be a Pokémon Master.

The series is based on the Pokémon video game saga also created by Satoshi Tajiri, developed by Game Freak and distributed by Nintendo, which first appeared on the Japanese market on February 27, 1996.

The success of video games that still continues to this day, made its plot adapted into an anime produced by the animation studios OLM, Inc., which has been broadcast by the television network TV Tokyo since it was released on January 1. April 1997. OLM, Inc. has produced 20 films so far, along with several special miniseries (also called OVA) such as Pokémon Origins, Pokémon: Mega Evolution Special, and Pokémon Generations..

Also, this saga has had its own spin-off such as the so-called Shu-kan Pokémon Ho-thus-kyoku which, when brought to the United States, obtained the name of Pokémon Chronicles (Pokémon Chronicles), a series of stories involving minor characters from the series.