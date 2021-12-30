Despite the drawbacks of its development, such as develop the game and the graphics engine at the same time For a console that did not exist yet or delayed a whole year shortly after going on sale, Halo Infinite has turned out not only to be a great installment in the series, but also one of the best games of the year. We know that the game was going to be very different from how it has finally reached the stores, not only would it have cut two thirds of its open world, there is also story scenes that didn’t make the cut. One of them was still in the game files and has ended up leaking.

Specifically, it would be a scene from the end of Halo Infinite (Beware of spoilers) that was planned to play during the credits, although it would still be in the game data waiting for some dataminer to take the glove. You can see how assets and effects do not have the final finishes, so it would have been cut from the final version a while ago.

As for the scene itself, it is a scene that is highly reminiscent of the beginning of the game. It begins with the UNSC marine in his pilot position when he is startled awake by an emergency signal that beeps in the background. “You will not believe it”he tells the Master Chief as the ship’s system confirms “UNSC tag detected” background.

It is a mystery what 343 Industries hides behind this scene and, above all, why it eliminated it from the final game. Alunas Fan theories point to UNSC Infinity and Spirit of Fire, but the truth is that there is no indication in the scene that indicates it. We will have to wait for new installments of the series, if 343 Industries does not expand Halo Infinite with downloadable content.