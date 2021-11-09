For yet another year, Ubisoft has been one of the companies that has launched the most games on the market, nurturing the video game industry with titles of all kinds, such as Just Dance 2022 or Far Cry 6, among others. Although, the French company has turned 35 years that are being celebrated with six weeks of free content that started with him Ghost Recon Breakpoint Free Trial. But now, Ubisoft has announced that we can download for a limited time Assassin’s Creed Chronicles free for PC.

From today until November 12 at 11:00 (Spanish time), all users with an existing account in Ubisoft Connect, will be able to download Assassin’s Creed Chronicles free for PC for a limited time. In Assassin’s Creed Chronicles you will experience the adventures of three legendary Assassins in their quest for revenge, redress and redemption.

