Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl They will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 19. Nevertheless, this game already leaked. Over the weekend, a user who claims to have an advance copy of the game posted a series of images and videos online. Although this material has already been removed, this led to more people starting to do the same.

While there is nothing that genuinely surprises gamers, as we are talking about a couple of remakes quite faithful to the original works of the DS, are leaks have revealed that the Battle Frontier and the Dark Dimension, additional content that reached Platinum, are present in these deliveries.

Along with material related to the first gyms, as well as images from the pokedex, these leaks show that some cities in Sinnoh feature the original designs of Diamond and Pearl, combined with what was seen in Platinum. Similarly, the quality of the music and the graphics are not on par with what was seen in the trailers, although it is speculated that this will be corrected with a patch from day one.

At the moment there is no official statement from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company regarding these leaks, and considering that we are only 11 days away from the launch of these titles, surely we will not see something like that. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that these remakes fall in a fairly acceptable area. Although the leaks indicate that content from the next generations, such as mega-evolutions, are not present, the work that is being carried out this time, is sticking as closely as possible to the games of the fourth generation.

Via: VGC