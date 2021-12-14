PlayStation multiplayer will be free this week

We are in Christmas season, and Sony he knows. To pamper the players of PlayStation, the Japanese firm will be giving free access to the multiplayer next weekend. You can enjoy the online section of many titles without having to be subscribed to Playstation plus, although obviously, it will be necessary to have the games you want to play.

The next December 18 and 19, it will be possible to play things like Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty, Back 4 Blood, or any other title that has a multiplayer component without having a subscription to PS Plus.

The only thing you will need is to have an account PSN and an internet connection, but outside of that, you can play without limits. In fact, if you are interested in renewing your membership of PS PlusCurrently you can do it with a 50% discount thanks to this promotion.

Editor’s note: It’s been a long time since Sony didn’t offer any of these free trials, but it’s good to know that they haven’t completely dropped them. Although the vast majority of PlayStation users already have an active PS Plus subscription, these tests are also helpful for those who prefer single-player titles and may want to experiment with an online game without paying full price.

Via: PlayStation