

Dec 31, 2021 at 10:26 am CET



Danilo petrucci (KTM) will be able to start the Dakar 2022 after passing a blood test he underwent on Thursday. The Italian rider, who makes the leap from MotoGP to the rally motorcycle category, tested positive for Covid upon arrival in Saudi Arabia and was confined awaiting the result of this second test to see if he could finally make his Dakar debut or would have to go empty.

The negative coronavirus test is an essential requirement to start the prologue stage that takes place this Saturday, January 1. In the case of the Italian, a blood test has served to show that he is not infected by Covid-19 and after successfully overcoming it, he has been authorized to participate in the rally for the first time in his sports career, with the KTM Tech3.