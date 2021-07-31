Reuters.- The weight and the stock market fell back this afternoon, ending a streak of several earnings sessions, which led the main local stock index to hit a new all-time high the day before.

In the morning a report was released showing a rebound in economic activity in Mexico during the second quarter of the year, although less than expected by investors.

The benchmark stock index S & P / BMV IPC fell 1.48% to 50,868.32 points, after eight days higher, in which it accumulated a yield of 5.17%.

The stock market rose yesterday to 51,856.68 units, its new best all-time level.

Read more Deputies approve in committees an extension of one month to outsourcing reform

Peso traded at 19.91 per dollar almost at the end of business

The titles of the mining giant Grupo México led the session’s losses, with 6.02% less to 91.21 pesos, dragged down by a decline in copper prices, its main product.

Analysts said that the participants also weighed concerns of greater regulation of the mining industry in Peru, where the firm has investments, after the inauguration of the socialist president Pedro Castillo on Wednesday.

The peso was trading at 19.91 per dollar almost at the end of the business, with a slight depreciation of 0.38% against the Reuters reference price on Thursday, after seven days of gains, with an accumulated return in the period of 1.5%.

In the debt market, the yield of the 10-year bond fell four basis points to 6.88%, while the 20-year rate fell nine, to 7.53%.

It may interest you This could win Scarlett Johansson if she succeeds in her lawsuit against Disney