The Mexican peso and the stock market closed with little change this Tuesday after a session of ups and downs amid a reduced volume of operations and with the market keeping its attention on the advance of the Omicron coronavirus variant and its possible effects on the economy.

The leading index of local stocks interrupted a streak of five sessions to the rise, but at the beginning of its operations it reached an all-time high.

The local currency was trading at 20.6534 per dollar near the end of the day, with a gain of 0.09% compared to 20.6720 of the reference price on Monday. The peso came to advance until 20,5660 units.

The dollar rose aided by safe-haven flows as concerns about the spread of Covid-19 undermined a multi-day rally in equity markets and on expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in March.

More than 280.12 million people have been infected by Covid-19 globally, according to official figures of confirmed cases, and 5 million 701,788 have died.

“Given the little economic information, attention is maintained on Ómicron, a variant whose effects maintain a high level of contagion worldwide (a new record), but with fewer hospitalizations,” said financial group Monex in a report.

Meanwhile, the benchmark stock index S & P / BMV IPC fell 0.04% to 53,238.48 points with a reduced volume of 84.1 million securities traded. The market advanced in its first operations to 53,630.53 units, a new intraday record high.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell five basis points to 7.56%, while the 20-year rate fell two to 7.93%.

