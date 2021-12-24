Reuters.- The Mexican peso and the stock market advanced on Thursday, encouraged by positive news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, after a day in which it stood out once again the performance of the shares of the airline Grupo Aeroméxico.

Two labs said their vaccines protect against omicron, and British data suggested it could lead to proportionally fewer hospitalizations than the delta variant. although public health experts warned that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over.

The domestic currency It was trading at 20.6360 per dollar near the end of business, with an appreciation of 0.29% against the Reuters reference price on Wednesday.

“Investors’ aversion to risk has diminished on signs that the omicron variant appears to be less severe than feared,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of analysis at Monex Grupo Financiero.

The benchmark stock index S & P / BMV IPC rose 0.47% to 52,650.91 points, in its third session followed by earnings, although with a low volume of business due to the year-end holiday period.

In the last three days, the stock market accumulated a return of 1.99%.

The titles of Aeroméxico fell 4.46% to 3 pesos after climbing in the morning to 3.70 units, very close to the levels prior to the announcement of a planned takeover bid last week that plunged its price in the market to a record low of 90 cents.

Analysts attributed the comeback to speculative buying.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield advanced three basis points to 7.53%, while the 20-year rate rose seven, to 7.92%.

