Reuters.- The Mexican peso and the stock market gained on Thursday after the release of employment figures in the United States that were better than expected, although in a market of low volume due to the holiday period at the end of the year.

Analysts said investors’ eyes were also on news of global coronavirus infections, which hit a record high in the past seven days.

The domestic currency was trading at 20.4691 per dollar near the end of the trade, appreciating 0.44% against the Reuters reference price on Wednesday.

The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index rose 0.81% to 53,175.25 points.

In the two previous sessions, the stock market accumulated a decline of almost 1% due to an adjustment after scoring on Tuesday a maximum intraday historical level of 53,630.53 units, amid strong volatility.

The titles of the chain of stores and financial services Grupo Elektra led the advance, with 4.93% more to 1,477.76 pesos, followed by those of the toll road operator Pinfra, which added 4.83% to 156.31 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield reached 7.59%, unchanged from its previous close, while the 20-year rate rose one basis point, to 7.97%.

