Reuters.- The peso appreciated on Wednesday after the monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), which was less restrictive than many investors expected, which also helped the stock market reduce its initial losses.

The US central bank said that will end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three quarter-point interest rate hikes in 2022, his way out of the policies he adopted at the beginning of the health crisis.

* The peso was trading at 21.0230 per dollar near the end of business, with a gain of 0.93% versus Reuters reference price on Tuesday. In the last two days, the peso has accumulated a fall of 1.7%.

* “The market expected the restriction to be greater, that there could even be increases in interest rates before reducing bond purchases,” said Carlos González, director of analysis at Monex Grupo Financiero.

* Now, the sights of the participants are on the decision of Banco de México on Thursday. It is expected to raise the key rate for the fifth time in a row.

* The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index it closed at 51,163.66 points, down 0.15%. Before the Fed announcement, the stock market fell 1%.

Aeroméxico titles fall

* In the local market, there was a decline of 8.44% of Grupo Aeroméxico’s securities, which culminated in 3.69 pesos, before knowing the agreements of a meeting of paper holders.

* In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield ended the session at 7.36%, unchanged from its previous close; while the 20-year rate rose two basis points, to 7.82%.

