Pereira and Junior come to this day’s meeting with the aspiration of recovering the path of victory, since both have drawn their previous meeting.

Pereira got just one point in his last match against At. National, after equaling 1-1.

Junior added one by one on the previous date, after equaling 2 to 2 with Deportivo Cali.

The Matecaña Fury and the Shark will be measured tomorrow at 19:30. The match corresponding to date 3 of group A of Colombia – Liga BetPlay II 2021 will be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

In the history of the tournament, the last 5 duels favor the visit that adds 4 victories while the other match was a draw.

Note and image source: DataFactory