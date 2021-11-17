After Telefónica’s shift towards a lower cost O2 model, one of the expected responses was how it would react Pepephone, OMV of the MásMóvil Group that has us used to closely follow the movements of its rival.

The result is a improvement of the current basic rate, but for the moment Pepephone is reluctant to lower the prices of combined fiber mobile phones. And as usual, the improvement will be applied automatically from today to both new and existing customers of the operator.

300 Mbps fiber and 23 GB mobile, this is Pepephone’s cheapest combination

Pepephone triples at no additional cost the speed of the fiber in the simplest combination of the operator, which goes from 100 to 300 Mbps symmetric, and maintains the data included in the mobile line, which remains 23 GB cumulative. All for 38.90 euros per month.

Thus, Pepephone cuts differences with other direct competitor combinations, although despite the improvement, it continues to face a certain disadvantage. For example, Pepephone includes fewer gigs than similar rates from Lowi, Simyo or Digi, and it does so by being up to 5 euros more expensive than its rivals. With the least price difference there is with O2, but even so, Pepephone is somewhat more expensive and does not include the landline that we do see in O2.

Where Pepephone continues to stand out is with its additional mobile lines for this combination, which includes 23 GB for 5 euros, while in Digi adding a line with 24 GB costs 9 euros, in Lowi 25 GB for 9.95 euros, and in Simyo 25 GB for 10 euros.

The cheapest fiber and mobile combined, their main conditions and their final price, are as summarized in the comparative graph:

Unfortunately, for the moment Pepephone’s improvements end here. The operator is reluctant to respond to the combined fiber and mobile for 30 euros that we do see in its direct rivals. And it seems that the intention of the operator is continue holding without lowering the convergence access price, as stated from the operator’s own blog.

Maintaining this quality of service has a cost, but it is something that we will never give up. There is no room for negotiation here. We are never going to save on giving you good service and adequate attention.

More information | Pepephone.