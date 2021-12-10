Despite being included within the upper-middle range, we have seen that the best thing about this phone is, without a doubt, its dazzling 6.4 ″ OLED FHD + screen. With a 25% greater color gamut, the images are much more attractive to the eye and, in addition, using this technology allows us to enjoy better autonomy by implying less energy consumption. And if you run out of power, nothing happens because the phone boasts TurboPower 30, to enjoy 50% battery life with just 30 minutes of charging.

The smartphone also stands out for mounting a 50 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology that helps us capture impressive photos even when night falls, all the benefits of Android 11 and a fairly clean user interface that is controlled by Qualcomm, specifically with a CPU Snapdragon 695 with improved efficiency, which allows us to connect to 5G networks to surf the Internet at maximum speed.

The best of the Moto G71 5G

It is a smartphone with an elegant design that resists the fashion of housing square modules on the back and maintains a fingerprint sensor under the brand logo, a feature that has been repeated for a long time at Motorola. It does not weigh too much and it looks quite attractive colors.

Very good screen

The AMOLED touch screen It’s big with a 6.4-inch diagonal topped by a perforated selfie camera on the top edge. As you can see in the official photos of the mobile, the manufacturer has wanted to increase the area of ​​the screen without increasing the physical size of the body of the phone, slightly thinning the frames. Thus, a useful area of ​​88.8% is achieved.

The screen is very close to the edges which also improves the ergonomics of using the phone with one hand.

Excellent value for money

The phone has a large screen, a high-capacity battery with fast charging, compatibility with 5G networks, an attractive design and a 50 MP camera. This, a short time ago, were characteristics more typical of a high-end that could cost twice what this Moto G71 5G is really worth.

Perfect software

Motorola has decided to take advantage of the best of Android 11 and incorporate it into a set of tools called My UX. Thanks to it, you can take your device’s music, videos, games and themes to the next level through personalized settings. As is often the case with signing, My UX doesn’t get in the way of the pure Android experience, you can enjoy all the power of Android 11 without using skins or duplicate applications.

In addition, the brand now adds the interface to its software Ready for Let multiple signatures connect to your computer, either by cable or wirelessly.

Great fast charge

If you increase the thickness of the phone too much, which remains at 8.5 mm, the Motorola phone mounts a 5,000 mAh battery which, according to the firm, leaves us an autonomy of 30 hours. The use of the OLED panel helps to extend this autonomy as it consumes much less than the panels of other technologies.

Unlike other mobiles of the family, such as the moto G51 5G, here the TurboPower charging, 33W in this case. The charger is included in the box and allows us to fully charge the mobile in just over 60 minutes.

Has things that could be improved

We like the phone’s camera, but it could be even a little more “Pro”. Configured with a 50 MP sensor (f / 1.8, 1.28 µm), an 8 MP (f / 2.2, 1.12 µm) lens 118 ° ultra-wide angle for taking landscape or group photos and a 2 MP macro sensor (f / 2.4, 1.75 µm), we miss a telephoto lens, no matter how small. However, we cannot help but remember that the smartphone is worth 300 euros and that Quad Pixel technology improves photos in any lighting condition.

It has a headphone jack but sound is not his strong suitas it only has one speaker at the bottom. In addition, despite sporting a great screen technology, there is no trace of a high refresh rate, the mobile remains with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Performance wise, it is a no-man’s-land. Has a good memory 6GB RAM, a enough storage of 128 GB, unless you spend all day taking photos and videos or installing apps, and a qualcomm processor It does not offer major operating problems and adds the modem to connect to 5G networks.

Although the phone has a water-repellent design, there is no IP68 protection, something difficult to find in smartphones in this price range.

I buy it?

The decision to make is not so much in knowing if the mobile is good or bad, but if its strengths are what most attract your attention about a phone and if its negative points do not matter so much to you.

Although it does not have a telephoto lens, for less than 300 euros the Moto G71 5G has a good camera quality, a good screen size, sufficient battery capacity and a good processor performance. Therefore, if you want to buy a phone where the screen and the battery are the most important, in addition to enjoying a less intensive Android experience and with added tools that are really useful, this is a good candidate to be your smartphone for daily use.

If you want to take high-quality photos, or enjoy quality stereo sound when watching movies or playing your favorite games, perhaps the Motorola smartphone falls short of your claims but below 300 euros you will not go to find much better options.

Price in Spain

The moto g71 5G It is available for sale in our country in the colors Black, Green and Blue. Of course, you will not find it in any store since you will only be able to buy it on the brand’s website, motorola.es. It has a starting price of 299 euros for the version of RAM and storage that we have indicated.