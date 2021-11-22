Once the new mobiles can already be purchased in the first group of countries, the leaks continue around the future Google Pixel 6a: the first images and details of what is surely the little brother of the Google Pixel 6 appear. More content in dimensions, fewer screen frames and photographic hardware at the same level, always according to leaks.

When a mobile manufacturer initiates a launch strategy, the most common is that it is maintained over time if the brand obtained some acceptance from its public. That Google sells a more contained version of its annual Pixels? After the Google Pixel 3a we have had a “reduced” model in a more or less usual way. In the absence of official confirmations, the first renders The Google Pixel 6a leaves very little room for the imagination.

Almost indistinguishable in photos from the Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6a. Image from OnLeaks

Since the images come from a leak, we must doubt that the appearance and definitive characteristics of the Google Pixel 6a are going to be as the well-known “leaker” showed. OnLeaks. This ensures, following some CAD models of the aforementioned mobile, that the phone is under development and it will maintain the design line started by the Pixel 6 family.

The main difference would be the size of the device, something common in Google’s “a” models. More content in dimensions and with a collateral effect that can be even satisfactory: the Google Pixel 4a would reduce the frames for your screen (6.2 inches) without losing the fingerprint reader under the panel or the front camera behind the hole in the upper central area.

According to OnLeaks, the Pixel 6a would offer the same combination of rear cameras as on the Pixel 6: main 50 mega-pixel with aperture f / 1.85 and optical image stabilization (OIS); along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and f / 2.2 aperture.

Comparison of sizes for the different Pixel 6. OnLeaks image

The Google Pixel 6a would keep the Google Tensor processor of its older brothers, would remove the headphone jack (which until now was present in the “a” family) and would see its price reduced compared to the Pixel 6. We ignore the final cost, the most logical thing is that it goes to the line of 400 euros for the basic version (surely 6/128 GB).

We ignore the possible dates and markets for this future Google Pixel 6a. While Google speaks, we will have to keep the phone in the realm of rumors: we should know more about it during the first quarter of 2022.

Via | OnLeaks, 91mobiles