Pedro Rodríguez scored a huge goal with a Lazio shirt in Serie A in Italy.

Lazio achieved 1-0 against Venezia at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium for matchday 19 of Serie A in Italy. This with tremendous goal from Spanish striker Pedro Rodríguez, who emulated Diego Maradona in rival field. Tremendous action from the former Barcelona player. It goes to the top of the year!

It happened just 3 minutes into the game. Pedro received a pass in the middle of the field and did not release the ball until he reached the Venezia area. The skilled footballer put all his quality to the test and made all Lazio fans explode with excitement.

Pedro took off a couple of Venezia defenses with great feints and then he finished off goalkeeper Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romero at the near post. The Argentine could do little with the attacker’s action. Great goal and to celebrate on one side of the pitch. Mind-blowing movements.

Without a doubt, a tremendous goal from Pedro, a 34-year-old Lazio figure, after passing through Rome. He currently accumulates 7 targets and his team is in the middle of the table. The Spaniard seeks to regain his best level, the same one that took him to Chelsea.

At the end of 90 minutes, Lazio defeated Venezia 3-1, in visiting condition, for the Italian First Division championship. Pedro (03 ′), Acerbi (48 ′) and Luis Alberto (90 ′ + 5) scored the goals for the ‘Aguilas’. Forte (30 ′) discounted for the local team.

At the end of 90 minutes, Lazio defeated Venezia 3-1, in visiting condition, for the Italian First Division championship. Pedro (03 ′), Acerbi (48 ′) and Luis Alberto (90 ′ + 5) scored the goals for the ‘Aguilas’. Forte (30 ′) discounted for the local team.

With this result, Lazio achieved its second win in a row and was placed in box 8 of the Italian Serie A standings. Venezia, meanwhile, is in 17th place with danger of entering the relegation zone. Different realities between both squads.