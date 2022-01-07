

Habitually, Pedro Piqueras usually gives a touch to his news. He is one of the most senior news presenters in our country, he has gone through the group’s newsrooms Atresmedia, Radio Televisión Española and, in the last years of his career, also by the Mediaset newscast on Telecinco.

Without making value judgments, Pedro Piqueras maintains his professionalism while trying to bring a twist to his news. He still remembers the fit of laughter he gave him recently with a subway cleaner who always cleaned the same step. But beyond his naturalness and joviality, he also usually sends accurate messages to the population.

This has been the case on this occasion, when giving the news about Christmas gifts, he launched an awareness-raising message: “We must not forget today more than ever the importance of recycling, seeing how all those packaging have been & rdquor ;. Thus, Piqueras wants us to be aware that these dates of consumerism and gifts by the Magi they also make containers filled with boxes and wrapping paper that ends up misplaced. It is important to become aware and use the correct containers.