

Nov 13, 2021 at 00:32 CET



The WTA Finals mark the end of the women’s tennis season. Only the best-ranked tennis players in the rest of the WTA championships participate in this prestigious championship. That is why it is a great achievement that two Spanish tennis players have managed to reach this point. One of them is Garbiñe Muguruza and the other, which we are talking about on this occasion, Paula Badosa.

The tennis player born in New York, but of Catalan origins, has already won her first match. In fact, the sensations could not be more positive, since has beaten neither more nor less than Aryna Sabalenka, the number two in the world with an unusual forcefulness: 6-4 and 6-0.

Now it’s time to face Maria Sakkari’s racket. Although, in this case, Badosa starts as a favorite against his rival.

This match will be played in Mexico and can be seen through Teledeporte (RTVE) in open and in DAZN, the world’s largest sports VOD and streaming platform. The kick-off will take place no earlier than 21:00.