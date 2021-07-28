Index hide
1 Due to the expansion of e-commerce, the occupancy level in logistics centers grew
2 Through the garden of the Republic: Eterna y Mía, fashion made in Tucumán

Due to the expansion of e-commerce, the occupancy level in logistics centers grew

This figure in the first semester of 2021, stands at 6.53%, when in 2019, it was 13.3%, as revealed by a private report. Average rent per m2 is $ 4.89

Through the garden of the Republic: Eterna y Mía, fashion made in Tucumán

Eterna y Mía is a clothing brand that seeks a new look at the symbols of the province. His prints, developed by visual artist Juliet Ruiz, are part of a series that escapes the seasonal dynamics of fashion. Infobae spoke with the artist and her founder, Melania Cores, about this federal slow fashion proposal

Patricia Bullrich spoke of the regulation to avoid fights in Together for Change: "We will have a VAR of what can and cannot be done"

