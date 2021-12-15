On December 9, the political activist and now a candidate for the House Catherine Juvinao revealed an investigation that titled “The Zoom Bums”, in which he exposed the face-to-face attendance of senators to other events in the midst of the pandemic during the legislature, which had to be virtually.

After reviewing about 40 plenary sessions, 3,609 records on social networks and the responses of Congress via the right of petition, the investigation showed that the Senate disregarded the ruling of the Constitutional Court in relation to the processing of initiatives with a special majority, since these had to be discussed insofar as the sanitation conditions allowed it in person.

One of those petition rights reached the mail of Senator Paola Holguín, who in the report took the first position of the senators who least attended Congress. This December 14, the congresswoman responded to the activist’s right to petition and asked her to retract her for calling her “vague.”

“In a insulting way I was labeled with the hashtag #LosVagosDelZoom, made public on December 9, 2021; also, you (Juvinao) have decided to mock and ridicule with incomparable contempt for my person, my public work “, said the senator of the Democratic Center.

The oversight report “Trabajen Vagos” assured that Holguín made multiple trips since August 2020, in which she toured the entire country “inviting her followers to travel in times of pandemic as she did; He attended public events such as municipal birthdays and social gatherings that he cannot miss. He met with mayors, councilors, towns and friends such as Alejandro Char or Tomás Uribe. He was visiting military bases and medical centers”.

Add the text that he had 138 outings to events outside of Congress and attended the Capitol only two times.

In response to the right to petition, the senator assured that the certificates of the Secretariats of Congress evidence the fulfillment of their duties as a congressman, related to the legislative process and political control, by the forms and through the exceptional mechanisms that should have been implemented. as a result of the health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“It is striking that you will make a list of the parties that are not related to you, despite the fact that Parliamentarians from the vast majority of political sectors, due to the contingency situation, permanently attended virtually, and continue to do so, as allowed by the norm, ”Holguín told Juvinao, which was launched this weekend as a candidate for the House of Representatives for the Alianza Verde party.

“I imagine that you (Juvinao) call tourism, a series called Amor por Colombia, where I register one by one the municipalities I visit, so that Colombians know and fall in love with this country just like me”the senator pointed out.

He added that these visits are not only recorded on video, but there he meets with the community, with political and civic leaders, as well as the media.

“It is as a result of these visits, that negotiations have been carried out with the National Government, the Embassies, the Companies, the Governments and the Mayor’s Offices, to advance projects, programs and works for the benefit of the community,” argued Holguín.

This is why he asked the activist Juvinao to retract the statements against her where he classifies her as “vague.”

“The insulting label you employ, as it is barely understandable by any reasonable person, seriously affects my dignity, as a public servant and a woman, inasmuch as it calls into question the legality of the use of information technologies implemented by the Board. Directive of the Senate of the Republic during the period of greatest rigor of biosafety measures in closed places “said Senator Paola Holguín.

Likewise, he attached in this document the certificates of attendance to the Congress:

