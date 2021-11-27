EFE.- Panic gripped stocks on Friday, which collapsed with sharp falls due to investors’ fear of the new variant of the coronavirus designated as Ómicron.

All European markets posted significant drops: 3.86% in Madrid, 3.21% in Paris, 2.93% in Milan, 2.58% in London and 2.57% in Frankfurt.

In the case of the Euro Stoxx 50, which groups together the main European companies, the fall was 2.88%.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a 2.53% fall in its main indicator, the Nikkei, due to fears about the new variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa – baptized as Ómicron – and the global rate of infections , along with a strengthening of the yen.

A trader works at his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, USA, November 26, 2021. Photo: © Brendan McDermid / Reuters.
Omicron Mercados Bolsa A trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) USA, November 26, 2021. Photo: © Brendan McDermid / Reuters.

The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, posted losses of 2.67% today on a day of widespread and steep losses, particularly among Chinese digital giants and casino operators.

The Seoul Stock Exchange fell today and its main indicator, the Kospi, lost 1.47% due to the concern generated in the trading floor by the volume of infections in Europe and at the domestic level and the discovery of a new variant.

Also the stock markets of Southeast Asia closed this Friday with sharp falls dragged by the fears generated by the new variant of the coronavirus detected in southern Africa.

Omicron Bolsa Markets Ibex 35 Plunges 4% On New Covid-19 Variant In South Africa
Ibex 35 shares, at the Palacio de la Bolsa, on November 26, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: © Gustavo Valiente / Europa Press via Getty Images.
Mercados Bolsa Omicron Ibex 35 Plunges 4% On New Covid-19 Variant In South Africa
Ibex 35 shares, at the Palacio de la Bolsa, on November 26, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: © Gustavo Valiente / Europa Press via Getty Images.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 55.25 points, 1.72%; in Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 137.79 whole, 2.06%; in Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 5.38 points, 0.35%; in Thailand, the stock market in Bangkok fell 37.85 points, 2.3%.

Read:  In Mexico there is a lack of will to promote the use of bicycles

Likewise, in the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 90.83 points, 1.23%, and in Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh market (the former Saigon) lost 0.52%.

For its part, Wall Street closed this Friday tinted red, with a significant decline in its main reference index, the Dow Jones Industrials, which fell 2.53% in its worst decline of the year.

Omicron Markets Coronavirus Stock Exchange - Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dax chart shows a slip on the trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photo: © Arne Dedert / DPA / Picture Alliance via Getty Images.
Omicron stock markets Coronavirus - Frankfurt Stock Exchange
A stock trader looks at his monitors in the trading room of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photo: © Arne Dedert / DPA / Picture Alliance via Getty Images.

Likewise, the price of a barrel of Brent oil for delivery in January plummeted 12.46% this Friday on the London futures market, to $ 72.72, given the fear that the eventual expansion of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus slows the economic recovery.

North Sea crude, a benchmark in Europe, ended the day on the International Exchange Futures with a decline of $ 10.25 compared to the last trade, when it closed at $ 82.25.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed