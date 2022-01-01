Dec 31, 2021 at 3:34 PM CET

EFE

The Real Valladolid coach, Jose Rojo Pacheta, has asked 2022 to “beat Leganés” this Sunday since, “if this is achieved, the rest will come”, although he has also added that he asks for “health” to “be able to have the option to decide”, something with which not can count for this league date.

In fact, even thoughand Kiko Olivas It could already be for this clash, he is one of the players who are confined in the Blanquivioleta team after testing positive for covid-19, together with Hugo Vallejo, Kike Pérez, Rubén Alcaraz, Raúl Carnero and Sergio León, which adds up to a total of ten casualties for the first engagement of the new year.

At least he has been able to recover JoaquinAlthough his participation would not take place in the starting eleven, in which he must also look for a replacement for Sergio León, one of the key pieces of the team, who is left out of the game because of the coronavirus.

As indicated by the Burgos coach at a press conference, “although it is being a strange week, after having spent a few days with the family and due to the appearance of positive cases, the squad has trained well, and those who go out to the field are they will leave their souls in it. “

“Fortunately we have a large squad and the players with Covid are going through it with hardly any symptoms, so they will soon be back with the group,” he said Pacheta, who has valued the 37 points achieved in the first round, although he is “ambitious” and considers that “more can be achieved” in the second.

In his opinion, although it is true that the covid is affecting football teams to a great extent, he believes that it is important “to continue, whenever possible, because a show, an illusion and great entertainment are being offered to people , in difficult times”.

Given the numerous absences he has, he will summon several players from the subsidiary, Iván Fresneda and Víctor Narro, to which could be added SlavyAlthough probably not for this game, since he considers that they are “ready” to enter with the first team.

Pacheta has warned that if the team breaks the good dynamics achieved in their fiefdom it will not be due to the Christmas break, but because they will have “a good team in front of them, with a real squad, who knows what this is about, what he knows Segunda well and that with Nafti he has been able to add fifteen points in eight games “.

“The Leganés arrived at Zorrilla at a good time, if we talk about names, he has Palencia, Bruno, Quintillá, Recio, Perea, Randjelovic, Rubén Pardo, Bárcenas … He has a very good pass control that will force us to be adjusted, because they are going to make us run “, he specified.

“In addition, they are gaining confidence and that makes them dangerous, hence the one who has the ball with the best judgment, will be the one who takes the game,” predicted the Real Valladolid coach, who predicts “a good game, very competitive “, in which he trusts to have the support of all the fans allowed by the regulations.

And he insists that, once again, he will bet on “keep being brave and go for the second goal when the first has been scored, already for a third if the second is done “, because he believes that” you can lose a game playing like this, but it will give more joys than disappointments. “

Regarding having in between dates as important as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, “Pacheta“He has asked his players” to be consistent and responsible, because it is important to enjoy with the family but knowing that after 48 hours they will face a tough game. “

And so his wish for the new year is “beat Leganés“and, for everything else” that we are all healthy “, while in what refers to the winter market he has indicated that the objective is” to bring different things to those that the team already has, that can complement it, because it is hard to find better. ”