Of the 96,358 National Guard agents who joined the corporation in 2020, only 8% (7,787) managed to obtain the Unique Police Certificate, which certifies their suitability to belong to the public security institutions of the country.

According to the National Census of Federal Public Security of Inegi, 84% of the agents with a certificate, that is, around 6,543, had previously obtained it from the defunct Federal Police.

Of the 59,790 elements of the National Defense that swelled the ranks of the new corporation, only 26 managed to obtain their certificate; While the 13,598 agents of the Secretary of the Navy, only 1,218 obtained the document previously.

In 2017, the National Center for Certification and Accreditation defined that applicants to belong to a public security position had to fully accredit four evaluations: confidence check, initial training, competence assessment and a performance evaluation.

Read: They promise that the Armed Forces will not violate DH, but they have more complaints about it

According to the General Law of the National Public Security System, it is a fault to register or register in the database of the personnel of security institutions those members who do not have certification.

The census showed that during the past year, the Internal Affairs Unit received 108 complaints and 320 complaints, of these 600 public servants were punished.

Similarly, out of 56 clashes in which the National Guard participated, 30 people died, Guanajuato being the state where the most clashes occurred.

In a previous analysis by Forbes Mexico This year, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) registered 350 complaints against the National Guard, and 359 against the Sedena for various actions against individual guarantees, ranging from arbitrary detentions, up to torture and forced disappearance.

In the count of complaints related to torture, the National Guard was identified in five cases in San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, Morelos and Oaxaca.

The Sedena was accused of this same crime on six occasions in: San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Sinaloa.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed