Dec 10, 2021 at 1:57 pm CET

EFE

Only 26 percent of homeless people receive the Minimum Living Income (MVI) despite the fact that 76 percent request it, according to a report that this Friday has presented the Fundación Hogar Sí.

‘Minimum vital income and homelessness: A structural protection for the whole of society?’ is the study funded by the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda that investigates the mechanisms that make it difficult for homeless people to access this benefit.

Of the nearly 33,000 people who are homeless in Spain, the investigation has taken a sample of 249 of them, as well as 174 professionals who have managed the IMV.

The presentation ceremony was chaired by the general director of Hogar Sí, José Manuel Caballol, who stressed that access to the IMV for homeless people “cannot depend on finding someone who can help them” and has demanded “agile procedures and amounts that allow access to a minimum of well-being”.

Lack of information is the main problem encountered by 46% of people Homeless who want to apply for the IMV, so 87% say they have required the help of a professional to carry out the procedures, such as filing the income statement or presenting the documentation that proves their situation.

It is the professionals who manage the IMV themselves who denounce the obstacles presented by the benefit management system: 90% consider that it grants little autonomy to make the request to the homeless.

Among the 5% of those surveyed who were denied the benefit, 17% were rejected for issues related to registration, 15% for their income from the previous year and 32% are unaware of it or directly received no response. by the administration.

Regarding the amount received from the IMV, of 371 euros on average, 48% of those surveyed consider that, although it gives them to survive, it is not enough to cover basic expenses.

To alleviate these problems, Hogar Sí proposes facilitate the procedures for providing documentation, the opening of exclusive attention offices for IMV matters for those who cannot request it through the internet and the obligation for the administration, in case of denial, to present a document that justifies it.