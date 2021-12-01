Until now, the first cases of Omicron in the Netherlands were thought to be the 14 positives that arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday, November 26.

The two infections known on Tuesday occurred, therefore, before South Africa informed the World Health Organization (WHO), on November 24, of the discovery of the new variant, called Ómicron and considered “worrisome.”

“It is not yet clear that those infected have been in southern Africa,” said the Health Institute, which informed those involved and added that the municipal services are looking for possible contacts.

“Studies are going to be carried out to find out the distribution of the Omicron variant in the Netherlands,” explained this institute, which will re-examine samples prior to the search for the strain.