The study was based on data collected through the South African health system about 2.8 million confirmed coronavirus infections between March 2020 and November 27, the authors detailed in an emailed statement. From them, 35,670 were suspected cases of reinfections.

“Our most urgent priority now is to quantify the extent of the Omicron variant immune escape for natural and vaccine-derived immunity, as well as its transmissibility relative to other variants and its impact on disease severity,” the text details .

Microbiologist Anne von Gottberg, from the South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD), revealed today that an increase in reinfections has been detected in this country in people who had already overcome the Delta variant, the main driver of the harsh third wave that hit South Africans just a few months ago.

“In our population, which has a high seroprevalence of the virus, that is, many people have had a previous infection, this does not protect them from a new infection by Ómicron,” the scientist said at a press conference.

South Africa and Botswana account for 62% of Omicron in the world

Cases of the variants have been detected so far in four nations on the continent: South Africa (172), Botswana (19), Nigeria (3) and Ghana (undetermined number), reported the World Health Organization (WHO) office for Africa.

Scientists from South Africa and the region –WHO indicated– intensify their research to understand the transmissibility, severity and impact of the new variant with respect to available vaccines, diagnoses and treatment.

Although the characteristics of this new variant are not yet known for sure, Preliminary data suggest “an increased risk of reinfection”, the UN agency said in a statement.