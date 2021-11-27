An old advertisement predicted what has now become the controversial Santa Lucia airport And it has only taken 50 years to fulfill his premonition.

In an action that is not wasted, a user has exhibited how an old advertising campaign warned what is now the new Santa Lucia airport and thus marks a unique precedent of how advertising has a key value in the market.

As you might expect, a tremendous weighting aspect of this exercise is that factual documentation through an advertisement or publicity mentions is a great example of the ability of creative executions to help us understand the marketplace.

An old advertisement and its premonition

Rafael Cabrera has run an old ad promoting Ciudad Azteca as an urban development or in its year of publication, 1971, the closest to the center of Mexico City.

The announcement promoted the Ciudad Azteca subdivision as a gigantic city made up of 20 thousand homes with a unique location and planned by authorities and private initiative.

What is remarkable about the announcement is that it warns of the arrival of works such as the Zumpango International Airport, which is invariably the controversial Santa Lucía airport and the announcement has taken 50 years to fulfill its promise, that a functional air terminal would be opened near Aztec City.

The campaigns that have been launched in the market have served to establish creative references with all kinds of angles to be analyzed. The case of this old Ciudad Azteca campaign is a document of great value, above all because it reminds us of how urban and development aspects are approached from creativity. Undoubtedly, each of these references has become an antecedent of great value in the market and the most important thing in this is that a reference is established that today we cannot lose sight of due to the significance that these activations revive. .

In the case of the Santa Lucía airport, a very important exercise in this has to do with the opportunity that advertising continues to play on a day-to-day basis. This work has become a benchmark and great antecedent of the ability that an idea plays to communicate a work and do it correctly.

